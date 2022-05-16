Over 500 volunteers participate in 63rd Yoga Mahotsav at Nehru Rose Garden in Ludhiana
To promote and publicise different dimensions of yoga and its benefits, ministry of Ayush, Government of India, celebrated its 63rd Yoga Mahotsav on Monday in association with its certification body— PQMS Quality Services Private Ltd— at Nehru Rose Garden.
Yoga Mahotsav is being celebrated in 100 cities for 100 days through 100 institutions. It started on March 13 and will conclude on June 21, the International Day of Yoga.
Numerous yoga institutions and NGOs in the city, including Everest Yoga Institute, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Small Ideas Great Ideas, Vivekananda Trust, Ludhiana Photography Club, Punjab Runners, participated in the event with over 500 volunteers.
The 100-day series is dedicated to good health, well-being and world peace. Series of such events will be conducted by PQMS in other cities of Punjab.
This event was broadcasted online at Facebook page of PQMS i.e. https://www.facebook.com/yogaexam.
The ministry of Ayush through its local representative, PQMS, assess and certify yoga professionals such as yoga protocol instructor, yoga wellness instructor, yoga teacher and evaluator, yoga master, assistant yoga therapist and yoga therapist.
Krishan Lal Gutpa of Patanjali Yoga Samiti along with other professional trainers conducted multiple asanas as per the common yoga protocol and updated the participants on the direct benefits of yoga.
Anil Bharti of Vivekananda Trust highlighted the importance of meditation.
Sanjiv Tyagi, a prominent member of Punjab Yogasana Sports Association, highlighted that the government is also promoting yogasana as sport so that youth could adopt it during their education and later as a career.
Everest Yoga Institute students demonstrated artistic yoga and acro yoga.
At 40.8 degrees Celsius, Pune sees warmest day of May 2022
Pune reported the warmest day of May this year as Shivajinagar recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. Along with Shivajinagar, Lohegaon reported day temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was also 3.5 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. On Sunday, parts of Vidarbha reported heatwave-like conditions. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was at 44.1 degrees Celsius at Akola in Vidarbha.
Prayagraj SSP mingles with public to get first-hand feedback on law and order
In a bid to observe law and order situation and get first-hand opinion of public regarding cops and their working, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar is visiting parks and other public places these days and interacting with common people. The senior cop is visiting parks and places where morning walkers arrive in large numbers. He said he visited Cariappa Road on Monday and interacted with many morning walkers there.
BMC to restore 200-year-old Khotachiwadi neighbourhood with its heritage charm
To preserve the unique identity and the heritage of 200-year-old precinct Khotachiwadi, known for its picturesque old-Portuguese style architecture in Girgaon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is all set to give the neighbourhood a charming makeover. The project is in its nascent stage and is still being conceptualised by the civic body, which has roped in Khaki Heritage Foundation as the conservation partner.
BJP, NCP workers face-off during Smriti Irani’s Pune visit
Party workers from the BJP and NCP had a face-off at Balgandharva auditorium on Monday, where union cabinet minister Smriti Irani was attending a book release event. The NCP women wing members entered the auditorium when Irani was to attend the function. The BJP activists then asked them to leave, leading to fracas. The NCP city unit claimed that one of their party office bearers was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. The BJP denied allegations.
Ludhiana | Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Eknoor Academy, Kila Raipur register victories on Day 4
While Rampur Channa Centre and Eknoor Academy registered victory in the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Friends Club Roomi won their respective senior category matches on Day 4 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana on Monday. These teams have now qualified for the quarter-finals.
