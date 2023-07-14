Over 60 % teaching posts lying vacant in Central University of Kashmir: RTI report

Over 60% posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), revealed a response to an RTI query on Friday.

The reply to RTI query stated that sanctioned strength of non-teaching positions in the university is 114, of which 31 posts are lying vacant and as on date, posted strength of non-teaching staff is 83.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CUK public information officers responded to an RTI activist that sanctioned strength of teaching positions in the university is 195 and present strength of the teaching staff is 76.

The RTI reply confirmed that over 61% posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in the university.

While giving details about the non-teaching staff in CUK, the reply stated that sanctioned strength of non-teaching positions in the university is 114, of which 31 posts are lying vacant and as on date, posted strength of non-teaching staff is 83.

About the steps being taken by the university to fill vacant posts, the PIO’s reply states that vacant positions of both teaching and non-teaching staff are put to advertisement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON