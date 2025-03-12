Over 7K Anganwadi posts vacant in Haryana

More than 7,100 posts of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and supervisors are vacant in Haryana, with the recruitment process expected to be completed in 2025, according to women and child development minister Shruti Choudhary’s written reply to a question by Congress MLA Pooja in the Haryana Assembly. The vacant posts are expected to be filled in 2025. (HT File)

As per the reply of the minister, there are 25,962 sanctioned posts of Anganwadi workers in the state, of which 23,413 are filled, leaving 2,549 vacant. The highest number of vacancies is in Sonepat (225), followed by Sirsa (175) and Mewat (150). Panchkula and Panipat have 56 and 52 vacancies, respectively.

For Anganwadi helpers, 25,450 posts have been sanctioned, with 21,011 filled and 4,439 lying vacant. Sonepat again has the highest number of vacant posts (360), while Panchkula has the lowest (106).

Out of 1,016 sanctioned posts for supervisors, 898 are filled, and 118 remain vacant. The minister stated that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is responsible for recruiting supervisors and that the women and child development department has already submitted requisitions for 101 vacant posts to the HSSC in December 2022 and June 2024.

The recruitment process for Anganwadi workers and helpers is still under consideration, and the selection criteria are being prepared. The vacant posts are expected to be filled in 2025.

SC job backlog

In response to another unstarred question by Mullana MLA, the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) minister provided data on the backlog of Scheduled Caste (SC) job vacancies in government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

As of March 31, 2023, SC representation in Group A government jobs stood at 17.52%, with 1,249 SC employees out of 7,129 total employees. However, 177 posts remain unfilled due to backlog.

In Group B, SC employees constitute 18.99% (7,224 out of 38,051), with a backlog of 386 posts. No backlog exists in Group C and D, where SC representation is 20.03% and 33.60%, respectively. In Group D, total working employees are 40,877 out of which and SC employees are 13,736.

In public sector undertakings, there is no backlog in Groups B, C, and D, but Group A has a backlog of 73 posts. SC representation in Group A PSU jobs is 14.68% (202 out of 1,376 employees), while it is 20.30% in Group B and over 23% in Groups C and D.

The state government stated that instructions have been issued to all departments and PSUs from 2013 to 2023 to clear backlog vacancies and that efforts are being made to ensure compliance with these directives.