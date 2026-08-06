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Over alleged ‘paper leaks’: Youth Congress, ABVP protest march gridlock Chandigarh roads

Even though the protest marches started around 3pm, a majority of the roads in the city remained blocked since the morning due to an advisory issued by the traffic police

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 08:08:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The city was gridlocked on Wednesday due to multiple protest marches. The Youth Congress marched from Sector 15, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) started from the Sector 25 rally ground. Both groups tried to gherao the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during its session over alleged “paper leaks” in Punjab.

The protest marches started around 3pm, closing major roads during peak office and school hours. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The protest marches started around 3pm, closing major roads during peak office and school hours. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Even though the protest marches started around 3pm, a majority of the roads in the city remained blocked since the morning due to an advisory issued by the traffic police. Around 11am, movement was restricted for roads including Chitkara School Turn, Sector 14/25 Road, Sector-14/15/24/25 Chowk, Sector 15/24 Road, Sector-15/16/23/24 Chowk, and Sector 15/16 light points.

For the Youth Congress march, the roads from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16 chowk, Sector 2/3/10/11 chowk, New Barricade chowk, and High Court chowk remained restricted from 10am.

The protest marches started around 3pm, closing major roads during peak office and school hours. Pritam, a Sector 11 resident, faced heavy traffic while commuting to Mohali for work. Commuters near Madhya Marg were also stuck in the afternoon chaos.

 
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