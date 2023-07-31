Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Overcharging at Ludhiana vegetable market parking irks visitors

Overcharging at Ludhiana vegetable market parking irks visitors

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jul 31, 2023 11:22 PM IST

As per the charges listed at the market’s entrance, the standard rate for a four-wheeler’s single entry is ₹25. Visitors, however, complained of being issued tickets labelled as “multiple entry” for ₹50.

A private contractor’s employees deployed at the entrance of the vegetable market on Karabara road (Jalandhar Bypass) were found overcharging visitors, demanding double the prescribed entry rates.

An attendant issuing a parking ticket to a truck driver at the entrance of the vegetable market on Karabara road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
A visitor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said one of the attendants demanded 50 for entry into the vegetable market. He questioned the employee over the charges and said he would need the space for only around 10 minutes. Despite multiple requests, however, the attendant insisted on the 50 fee.

Another visitor, Ramesh Kumar, who rode in on a two-wheeler, shared his experience, saying, “I visit the market once a week to buy vegetables and fruits as my house is located nearby. Every time, the attendants charge 20, which is way more than the actual amount mentioned on the entry board. I urge the mandi board officials to terminate the contract of such individuals.”

Looking into complaints: Market officials

Taking note of the problem, market committee secretary Harinder Singh said, “I have received two written complaints regarding the contractors overcharging visitors. This time, I assure that strict action will be taken against the contractor to prevent further inconvenience.”

Birinder Singh, the district mandi officer also assured that he would investigate the matter and take decisive action against the contractor.

