Overnight rain causes waterlogging, traffic jams in Mohali

Overnight rainfall in Mohali district triggered widespread waterlogging and crippling traffic jams on Thursday morning. Zirakpur and Nayagaon were the worst-hit areas with commuters and emergency vehicles stranded on roads for hours. The situation has once again underscored the need for urgent infrastructure upgrades and better drainage systems across Mohali district, especially in rapidly urbanising zones like Zirakpur, Kharar, and Nayagaon. (HT photo for representation)

Key thoroughfares, including Airport Road, Mundi Kharar Road, Akal Colony Road, Main Market Road (Kharar), VIP Road, Patiala Crossing, Singhpura Crossing, Lohgarh Road, and the road near Sector 89, were submerged, making them virtually impassable for several hours.

A particularly distressing scene unfolded near Sector 89, where an ambulance remained stuck in waterlogged traffic for over 30 minutes, highlighting the dire consequences of the flooding on emergency response. Similar incidents were reported on VIP Road in Zirakpur and Akal Colony Road in Kharar.

In Zirakpur, low-lying commercial zones, especially around Patiala Crossing and Lohgarh, suffered water ingress into shops, damaging merchandise and prompting early closures. Nayagaon and Kharar faced similar chaos, with water entering multiple residential and commercial properties.

To manage the situation, traffic police were deployed at critical intersections such as McDonald’s Crossing, Singhpura Crossing, and Chhat Light Point.

