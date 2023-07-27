Ludhiana: Speeding bus mows down 74-yr-old man, drags him for 15 mtrs

An over-speeding bus of a private company crushed a 74-year-old man to death at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road near Old Octroi post and dragged the victim for at least 15 metres. Police at the accident spot near Old Octroi post on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The man, identified as Charan Singh of Gill Road, died on the spot, police said.

The driver, identified as Beant Singh, and conductor of the bus escaped, leaving the bus full of passengers on the accident spot. The onlookers gathered there and tried to vandalise the bus, but the police deterred them. The police seized the bus and sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

According to the eyewitnesses, the man was coming from Jagraon side on a scooter. When he reached near the Old Octroi post, an over-speeding bus hit him from the backside. The man fell on the road and was crushed under the bus. In a bid to escape, the driver of the bus sped up the vehicle and dragged the body for at least 15 feet, due to which the body was mutilated.

After passersby gathered there, the driver and conductor of the bus escaped.

Due to the mishap, the flow of the traffic was disrupted on the stretch. The police removed the bus from the road and restored the flow of traffic.

Sub-inspector Amarinder Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, said that the police lodged an FIR against the bus driver under sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC. A hunt is on for his arrest. The bus belongs to Dhillon transport.