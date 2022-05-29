Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana

The SUV driver was speeding and was continuously blowing the horn; the vehicle crossed the divider and hit the couple in Ludhiana
Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana (Getty Images)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An overspeeding SUV, bearing a Punjab police sticker, crushed a man to death and left his wife critically injured near Nehru Rose Garden here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, 35, while his wife Sarbjit Kaur, 32, is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, police said.

The incident occurred when the victims were heading towards DMC on their scooter. When they reached near Hathi Complex, the overspeeding Mahindra Scorpio SUV coming from another side hit their scooter after crossing a divider.

According to onlookers, the SUV driver was speeding and was continuously blowing the horn. The driver lost control over the vehicle and crossed the divider.

After the mishap, the locals nabbed the SUV driver and handed him over to the police.

Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

