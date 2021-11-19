Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Owners of 13 hotels booked for flouting Covid norms in Ambala Cantt
chandigarh news

Owners of 13 hotels booked for flouting Covid norms in Ambala Cantt

13 hotel owners have been booked for allegedly flouting Covid norms, besides other violations, under relevant sections of the law, Ambala Cantt police said
Ambala police carrying out a checking at a hotel in Cantt area. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:35 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

A day after several teams of Ambala police checked at least 20 hotels operating in the Lal Kurti area opposite the cantonment railway station, 13 property owners have been booked for allegedly flouting Covid norms, besides other violations, under relevant sections of the law, police said on Thursday.

Those booked are identified as Karanbeer, Sanjeev Gupta, Idra Singh, Amit, Sunny Gupta, Sunil Jain, Rajesh Garg, Vinay Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sondia, Kuldeep, Kunal, Vijay Kumar and Rajiv Sharma.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the checking was carried out by various teams of CIA-1 staff, CIA-2, CIA Naraingarh and anti-vehicles theft cell after inputs about some prostitution rackets being operated in these hotels and complaints of Covid norms violation.

“During the checking, it was found that there were no documents like Change of Land Use (CLU) certificate, building certificate, fire NOC, and registrations under the Sarai Act. The hotels were also not uploading mandated data on the Haryana Police website. Single rooms in several hotels were being rented out multiple times in a single day,” the SP added.

The FIR was registered under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC and provisions of the Disaster Management Act on the complaint of constable Rajiv of Parao police station.

Lal Kurti area is a hub of hotels and dhabas, formed out of residential buildings in packed alleys. On a walking distance from cantonment bus stand and railway station, a major junction in north India, hotels and guest houses in the area remain a preferred choice for tourists.

Randhawa’s deputy, ASP Pooja Dabla said departments concerned will be asked to take action against such hotels, including demolition.

On Thursday too, several hotels under the jurisdiction of Ambala Cantt police were checked in a similar manner, but no FIR was registered till the filing of this report.

