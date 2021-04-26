Oxygen audit helps Jalandhar civil hospital cut consumption by half

In a bid to check the shortage, Jalandhar civil hospital has managed to reduce its consumption of oxygen by 47.8% on a daily basis after conducting an audit of the life-saving gas.

The oxygen audit was completed by additional deputy commissioner (development) Vishesh Sarangal on Monday. Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori had ordered the audit and it has yielded promising results.

“By reducing pilferage and plugging leakages, optimum utilisation of oxygen has been made possible. We checked all supply lines and promptly plugged leakages. CCTV cameras were installed for surveillance and logbooks monitored to account for every cylinder used at the hospital,” Sarangal said.

The captive oxygen plant at the hospital was also found to be under-utilised, hence patients having high oxygen demands were shifted to plant-produced oxygen. He mentioned that these steps proved to be helpful in reducing the oxygen demand at the hospital from the earlier 410 to 214 cylinders a day.

He said it was observed that some oxygen cylinders were not completely filled so officials have been deputed to check on this aspect. Patients in need of oxygen were shifted to rooms nearer the plant, which has a capacity of 130 cylinders, to reduce pilferage and wastage.