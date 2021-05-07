Oxygen plants should be handled by armed forces: Vij

Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that administration and arrangement of oxygen plants should be handed over to military and paramilitary forces for their safe and smooth functioning.

Vij added that this step should be taken to deal with oxygen-related problems being faced at present. Such a step will be immensely helpful as even if one plant stops, it may adversely affect the health of Covid patients.

He said that the state government is continuously making efforts to distribute oxygen as per requirement at all hospitals in state. With the assistance of the central government, 60 oxygen plants will be set up in state at different government hospitals.

Vij said the work is on to set up six oxygen plants at government hospitals. After Ambala, oxygen plants will soon start functioning in Panchkula, Faridabad and Hisar.

He said production at oxygen plants installed in Karnal and Sonepat has already started.

NOW, OXYGEN SUPPLY AT DOORSTEP

Meanwhile, it has been decided that door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility will be provided to citizens in Haryana. Patients or their families will have to apply online to for this.

Additional principal secretary to chief minister Dr Amit Agrawal said many Covid-19 patients are getting treated in home isolation. In addition, many patients with other diseases continue to require oxygen.

With the introduction of the facility of refilling oxygen cylinders at home, such patients will be benefited. This will curb black marketing of cylinders. He said application request can be made through the portal - http://oxygenhry.in/

As soon as a patient registers on this portal, the application will be reflected in the NGO and the Red Cross Society. If any of them accepts the request, the information will be conveyed via a text message on mobile number of the applicant.

The applicant will have to upload photo of the oxygen level in oximeter and aadhaar number while applying. In addition, it will be mandatory to write the age and address of the patient. An application can be made only once a day from a mobile number. This facility will start from May 9.

Dr Agrawal directed officials to discuss with deputy commissioners for refilling cylinders and set a location. For this, he directed them to fix minimum price (if needed) at their level.

