OYO Rooms penalised for denying occupancy to Ludhiana complainant

For denying occupancy in the rooms of a hotel booked by the complainant through the website of OYO Rooms, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, directed the latter to pay ₹20,000 compensation along with ₹5,000 litigation cost to the complainant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kulwant Singh (52) of Guru Nanak Colony, Ludhiana, in his complaint against OYO Rooms, submitted that he booked four rooms for Mallital (Nainital) in Hotel Flatties, Mall Road, Mallital through the OYO website on June 07, 2017.

He paid ₹42,200 for the booking from his bank account following which OYO confirmed his bookings through a WhatsApp message.

The complainant and his friends were to check in on June 10, 2017 afternoon and check out on June 13, 2017, at 11 am.

Kulwant alleged that when he reached the hotel with family and friends, the hotel staff flatly refused to acknowledge any booking.

He alleged that after OYO failed to render any help, he along with his family and friends had to stay at another hotel after paying a much higher rate causing inconvenience and harassment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kulwant contended that when he sought a refund, OYO refunded only ₹14,494 to him resulting in a deficiency of service and unfair trade practice on the part of the OYO Rooms.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the respondent averred that the booking was only for four persons instead of four families or 16 persons as alleged by the complainant. The counsel added that even in the confirmation message, it was specifically mentioned that the booking of four rooms was for four numbers of guests. “Accordingly, the complainant was refused room accommodation for four families aggregating to 16 persons. Due to the peak season, there was no refund policy applicable, but as a goodwill gesture, the respondents refunded one-night tariff,” stated the counsel seeking dismissal of the complaint against OYO Rooms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the commission observed that it is totally unthinkable that there could be a restriction of stay of just one person in one room. The commission stated, “It is a matter of common knowledge and usual practice that one room is meant for the stay of a minimum of two persons. In the event of a stay of more than two persons is required, especially in the case of children accompanying the couple/parents, the hotel usually charges extra for an extra bed for the additional person/child staying in the room. Therefore, it is quite arduous to believe and hold that the four rooms were booked by the opposite parties for the stay of just four persons i.e. one person per room”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission further directed OYO Rooms to refund ₹25,506 to the complainant and to pay additional ₹20,000 compensation along with ₹5,000 litigation expenses.

“It has to be held that there has been an acute deficiency of service as well as unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite parties which has resulted in inconvenience, embarrassment and humiliation to the complainant and his family and friends accompanying him,” read the order.

.