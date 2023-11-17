Paddy procurement: 12,490 crore disbursed to paddy farmers: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Thursday said that it has disbursed ₹12,490 crore to paddy farmers and ₹805 crore to millet producers during the ongoing kharif procurement season.

The Haryana government on Thursday said that it has disbursed ₹ 12,490 crore to paddy farmers and ₹ 805 crore to millet producers during the ongoing kharif procurement season. (PTI FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This amount has been directly credited to the farmers’ bank accounts through the state’s e-purchase portal. The entire procurement process for kharif crops in the state has been carried out without any hassle, the spokesperson said.

The Centre had set a target to procure 2.50 lakh MT millet, including 1.50 lakh MT for the public distribution system in the central pool and 1 lakh MT millet for PM Poshan.

The spokesperson said the Union government had also set a target to procure 60 lakh MT paddy at the minimum support price of ₹2,203 per quintal.

Till November 15, over 58 lakh MT paddy have been procured by different agencies from 2,82,646 farmers and 3.90 lakh MT of millet from 1,30,982 farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!