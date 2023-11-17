Paddy procurement: ₹12,490 crore disbursed to paddy farmers: Haryana govt
The Haryana government on Thursday said that it has disbursed ₹12,490 crore to paddy farmers and ₹805 crore to millet producers during the ongoing kharif procurement season.
This amount has been directly credited to the farmers’ bank accounts through the state’s e-purchase portal. The entire procurement process for kharif crops in the state has been carried out without any hassle, the spokesperson said.
The Centre had set a target to procure 2.50 lakh MT millet, including 1.50 lakh MT for the public distribution system in the central pool and 1 lakh MT millet for PM Poshan.
The spokesperson said the Union government had also set a target to procure 60 lakh MT paddy at the minimum support price of ₹2,203 per quintal.
Till November 15, over 58 lakh MT paddy have been procured by different agencies from 2,82,646 farmers and 3.90 lakh MT of millet from 1,30,982 farmers.