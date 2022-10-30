Paddy procurement crosses 100 lakh MT: Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

: Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Saturday said paddy arrivals in the mandis of the state have reached their peak.

In a statement, the minister said in merely four weeks of the onset of the procurement season, more than 105 LMT paddy has arrived in the mandis till today out of which nearly 104 LMT paddy has already been procured.

The minister said timely purchase, payment and lifting are going on in each mandi where any farmer has brought his produce from day one of the procurement.

All arrangements of “bardana”, mandi labour and transportation are adequate across the state, he said. He also said that he has toured mandis of almost every district in the last four weeks and all stakeholders have expressed satisfaction with the procurement arrangements.

As of now, the state mandis are witnessing arrivals of nearly 7.5 lakh MT of paddy in a day, and almost all paddy arriving in a day gets purchased by the end of that day itself.

As on Saturday, less than one lakh MT has remained unpurchased across the state, which he said, clearly shows that in many mandis paddy is being cleaned and purchased on the date of arrival itself.

