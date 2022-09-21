Paddy procurement from Oct 1: 1,804 purchase centres notified

Chandigarh : In view of the impending paddy procurement season commencing from October 1, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements aimed at hassle-free and seamless procurement of paddy. Officials say 191 lakh metric tonnes of the crop is expected to arrive in various mandis across the state.

The CM, while presiding over a meeting of the officials of the procurement agencies, directed that purchase, lifting and payment should commence from the first day of procurement itself and warned of strict action if the farmer is put to any inconvenience. He directed the state procurement agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to be fully geared up for procurement of paddy in the ensuing season.

He expressed satisfaction that the state had already arranged sufficient ‘bardana’ (gunny bags) for the season well in advance and directed its optimal placement in all mandis. The Mandi Board has notified 1,804 purchase centres across the state.

He also asked the officials to develop a standard operation procedure for tackling situation in mandis arising out of untimely rains and strictly mandated resumption of paddy operations within 24 hours of stoppage of rain. The department apprised the CM that land records have been integrated with the ‘Anaaj-Kharid’ portal, and checks have been imposed on the purchase of paddy against each khasra number based on the estimated productivity of the land. The data of e-girdawri is also being integrated and shall be completed well before September 30.

The CM directed strict monitoring of power consumption in each rice mill pursuant to the integration of Anaaj-Kharid portal with PSPCL portal. He further directed that the delivery of rice should be in accordance with the recorded electricity consumption so as to curb bogus purchases and recycling of public distribution system (PDS) rice.