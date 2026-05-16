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Paddy procurement scam: 5 officials of Karnal food dept sacked from service

Karnal district food supplies controller (DFSC) Mukesh Kumar said that inspectors Sameer Vashisth, Lokesh, Sandeep Sharma and Yashbir Singh, as well as sub-inspector Ramphal have been dismissed from service

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Haryana government on Friday dismissed four inspectors and a sub-inspector of the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department in Karnal, for their alleged involvement in the paddy procurement scam during the last kharif season.

In total, the Karnal police registered six FIRs in connection with the ghost procurement. (HT Photo for representation)

Karnal district food supplies controller (DFSC) Mukesh Kumar said that inspectors Sameer Vashisth, Lokesh, Sandeep Sharma and Yashbir Singh, as well as sub-inspector Ramphal have been dismissed from service. Five separate orders have been issued by director general (DG) Anshaj Singh, a copy of which HT has.

In the said orders, the department cited the irregularities detected in the physical verification and probe during the procurement, as the reason for their dismissal under Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

All were already named in different FIRs. In total, the Karnal police registered six FIRs in connection with the ghost procurement. The police have recently filed chargesheets against 12 accused in two FIRs related to the Taraori and Indri grain markets.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Paddy procurement scam: 5 officials of Karnal food dept sacked from service
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Paddy procurement scam: 5 officials of Karnal food dept sacked from service
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