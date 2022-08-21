Paddy residue: 10 Ludhiana villages take pledge against stubble burning

As many as 10 villages in the Hambran block have pledged not to burn paddy residue. The decision was taken during a meeting with farmers at Hambraan Krishi Multipurpose Co-operative Society on Sunday.

Chief agriculture officer Amanjeet Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, while addressing the farmers, said the initiative was taken by the panchayats and farmers under the Co-operative Society Hambran.

Society president Parminder Singh Chawla said the 10 villages Hambran, Walipur Kalan, Walipur Khurd, Ghamnewal, Maniewal, Baniewal, Bhattadhuha, Ranake and Kotli etc have pledged not to set the fields on fire in a bid to reduce environmental decay.

Officials of a bio-company also announced the adoption of the 10 villages for the maintenance of stubble and making straw bundles to save the environment.

The chief officer of the bio company, Pritpal Sharma, assured the farmers that there would be no issues in lifting the stubble from their fields and full support would be extended to them.

Agriculture department and company officials also interacted with the farmers. Agriculture officer, Sidhwan Bet Block, Gurmukh Singh, also spoke about the maintenance of stubble during their interaction with the farmers.