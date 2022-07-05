PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s “lost identity.”

The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. “People want the PAGD to contest the elections jointly. They want us to stand united in our fight for restoration of our lost glory. We should fight jointly to overcome our difficulties,” Mufti said.

Earlier senior leaders, PAGD president Farooq Abdullah and spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami dropped similar hints regarding contesting the elections jointly.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies. “This is my personal opinion. I would suggest the PAGD contests polls together to keep the BJP and it’s A & B teams away,” he had said, adding that the final decision will be taken by the PAGD leadership.

The PAGD, comprising five mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, had done well in the District Development Council (DDC) polls and had bagged the maximum seats.However, later, Sajjad Lone’s Peoples Conference parted ways with the alliance.

The Election Commission has initiated revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir following the delimitation exercise and has asked the UT’s officials to prepare the draft rolls by October 31.