Pahalgam attack: Punjab put on high alert, CM holds security meet

Punjab has been put on high alert following the Pahalgam terror attack, with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday holding a high-level security meeting in Chandigarh to take stock of security arrangements in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a the security meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sourced: X)

Addressing a press conference after chairing the meeting, Mann said security has been enhanced in Punjab. “It is our duty to keep Punjab safe and secure. I want to assure people of Punjab that we will keep the state safe and secure,” he said. With reports that terrorists first asked the names of people before killing them in Pahalgam, Mann said the incident has once again proved that terrorists don’t have any religion.

Replying to a question, Mann said: “We are making arrangements to bring tourists from Punjab who are stuck in Pahalgam. We are in touch with J&K authorities”.

Mann also said that Punjab authorities are also in touch with student associations of J&K and the government has assured them of their safety and security.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said police deployment has been strengthened at educational institutes in Punjab where there is a high footfall of students from J&K.

“At vulnerable points, intensified checkings are going on, especially along the inter-state and inter-district boundaries,” the DGP said.

“There has been hardening of security around high-risk individuals, including increased patrolling in and around their places of residence. There has been enhanced patrolling near religious places, political gatherings, transport hubs and high footfall public and tourist areas where the police deployment is there to maintain a sense of confidence,” Yadav said.

Intelligence coordination and surveillance of anti-national elements has been strengthened. “We are in touch with intelligence and border guarding agencies,” Yadav further said.

The DGP said instructions have been issued to ensure maximum visibility of uniformed personnel in sensitive zones to instil public confidence.