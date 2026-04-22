Pahalgam attack was major setback for J&K: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that last year’s Pahalgam attack was a major setback for Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File)

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Abdullah, who was in South Kashmir for a party function, paid his tributes to those who lost their lives in the April 22, 2025, terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.

“I believe that was a major setback for the state,” Abdullah told media on the anniversary of the attack. “I want to pay my tributes to those who were martyred there and also to the young man who stood in front of the terrorists and didn’t back down,” he said.

J&K BJP remembers Pahalgam terror attack victims

On the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir paid tributes to the 26 people who were gunned down by terrorists and said that justice was delivered as “Operation Sindoor” ensured swift elimination of attackers.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP chief spokesman Altaf Thakur described the day as a painful reminder of the human cost of terrorism and a moment to reaffirm the nation’s resolve against such acts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP chief spokesman Altaf Thakur described the day as a painful reminder of the human cost of terrorism and a moment to reaffirm the nation’s resolve against such acts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Altaf while expressing condolences, said, “The attack had shaken the conscience of the nation but also united people in their determination to defeat terrorism.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Altaf while expressing condolences, said, “The attack had shaken the conscience of the nation but also united people in their determination to defeat terrorism.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lashkar-e-Taiba cadres shot dead 25 tourists and a local guide at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam Tourist resort on April 22 last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lashkar-e-Taiba cadres shot dead 25 tourists and a local guide at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam Tourist resort on April 22 last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the response of security forces, Thakur said that those behind the attack were identified and eliminated in a swift and decisive operation carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the response of security forces, Thakur said that those behind the attack were identified and eliminated in a swift and decisive operation carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Praising the government’s zero-tolerance policy, Altaf said it has strengthened the security framework and ensured that perpetrators of such crimes do not escape justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Praising the government’s zero-tolerance policy, Altaf said it has strengthened the security framework and ensured that perpetrators of such crimes do not escape justice. {{/usCountry}}

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