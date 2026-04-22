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Pahalgam attack was major setback for J&K: Farooq

Abdullah, who was in South Kashmir for a party function, paid his tributes to those who lost their lives in the April 22, 2025, terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that last year’s Pahalgam attack was a major setback for Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File)

Abdullah, who was in South Kashmir for a party function, paid his tributes to those who lost their lives in the April 22, 2025, terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.

“I believe that was a major setback for the state,” Abdullah told media on the anniversary of the attack. “I want to pay my tributes to those who were martyred there and also to the young man who stood in front of the terrorists and didn’t back down,” he said.

J&K BJP remembers Pahalgam terror attack victims

On the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir paid tributes to the 26 people who were gunned down by terrorists and said that justice was delivered as “Operation Sindoor” ensured swift elimination of attackers.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Pahalgam attack was major setback for J&K: Farooq
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Pahalgam attack was major setback for J&K: Farooq
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