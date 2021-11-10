Pahalgam, Gulmarg shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Sub-zero temperatures continued to be recorded during the night in Pahalgam and Gulmarg resorts of Kashmir on Tuesday.

Officials of the meteorological department in Srinagar said that the tourist resort of Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reported a night temperature of minus 3.3 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, while it was minus 1 degree in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Gulmarg also recorded the maximum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday which was lowest of all the observatories in the Valley,” said an official of MeT department.

The two places have been mostly witnessing chilly nights since the last week of October after snowfall and rains on October 23 and 24 across many parts of the UT.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 17.4 degrees Celsius, while it was warmer in Jammu at 28.4 degrees during the day.

“The mercury dropped to a minimum of 1.6 degrees in Srinagar during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” the official said.

He said that the weather is expected to remain dry for the time being after light snowfall early this month in some mountainous areas.

