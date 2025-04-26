Pahalgam terror attack: Haryana DCs, SPs told to ensure strict vigil

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday held a conference with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs), emphasising that upholding law and order remains top priority, particularly in view of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi (HT File)

At least 26 men, most of them tourists, were killed in cold blood when terrorists opened fire at them in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The dead included a local and a Nepalese citizen.

Rastogi reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to maintaining peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Chairing a video conference with the DCs and SPs, he directed the district officials to keep a hawk’s eye on anti-social elements and take prompt action against anyone attempting to disrupt public order or social unity.

During the meeting, additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra issued a series of instructions aimed at strengthening the security apparatus. She called upon the district administrations to intensify patrolling, enhance local intelligence-gathering mechanisms and maintain constant surveillance in potentially sensitive areas.

Misra emphasised on the importance of monitoring social media platforms. According to an official statement, she instructed officials to take strict action against individuals spreading misinformation or attempting to vitiate the communal atmosphere online. “Any attempt to disturb social harmony will be dealt with a firm hand,” she said.

Misra directed that regular law and order assessments be conducted and contingency plans be kept ready to respond swiftly to any situation.

She asked all district officials to ensure security and support for Kashmiri students studying in universities and colleges across Haryana. She urged the district administrations to remain in close contact with educational institutions to address any concerns and provide a sense of safety and reassurance to the students.

State director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur also addressed the meeting and instructed all district police heads to identify vulnerable areas and keep a close watch on them. He emphasised the need to reactivate peace committees at the district level to foster mutual understanding and maintain communal harmony. “These committees play a crucial role in promoting dialogue between communities and can act as a bridge to defuse tension during sensitive times,” Kapur noted.

Additional DGP, CID, Saurabh Singh; secretary, home department, Geeta Bharti; and senior officers of various departments were present on the occasion.