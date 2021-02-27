Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Painter held for wife’s murder in Mohali
chandigarh news

Painter held for wife’s murder in Mohali

The painter who had strangulated his 23-year-old wife to death at their house in Phase 11’s Amb Sahib Colony on Wednesday night was arrested from Sector 76 on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Kamal, the accused

Kamal, 25, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, had killed Manju Rani with a dupatta in a fit of rage after heated arguments, said Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Jagdeep Singh.

The couple had got married two years ago, and since then, he had been harassing and assaulting her, the victim’s brother had told police.

“We will produce him in court on Saturday,” said the SHO.

