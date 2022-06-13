Painting exhibits in Ludhiana bring focus on drugs and child labour

Looking to create awareness against drugs and child labour, the Navchetna Bal Bhalai Committee at Ishmeet Academy on Sunday organised a painting competition and exhibition.

Over 2,000 paintings made by students of various city schools and colleges, as well as those by professional painters, were displayed.

The winners were felicitated with cash prizes. The first prize in various categories was awarded to Diya Nathani of Jesus Sacred Heart School, Hargun Sohal of Government College for Girls and Ekamjot Singh of Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), all of whom also received tablets as prizes.

Manpreet Kaur of GNIPS, Harveen Kaur of GCG and Rudrapratap Singh of DAV School, Civil Lines, meanwhile, won the second prize in different categories and were felicitated with bicycles.

The event was attended by the municipal corporation’s (MC) zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, district family welfare officer Harpreet Singh and son of the Atam Nagar MLA, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Sartaj Singh.