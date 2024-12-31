Menu Explore
Pak Punjab govt opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House in Lahore

ByPress Trust of India, Lahore
Dec 31, 2024 11:54 PM IST

The gallery houses historical documents, including pictures, letters, newspapers, details of the trial and other memorial articles related to Bhagat Singh’s life and freedom struggle

Pakistan’s Punjab government has opened to tourists the Bhagat Singh Gallery at the historical Poonch House here, where the freedom fighter’s trial was conducted some 93 years ago.

The Bhagat Singh Gallery at the Poonch House in Pakistan’s Lahore. (PTI Photo)
The Bhagat Singh Gallery at the Poonch House in Pakistan's Lahore. (PTI Photo)

The gallery houses historical documents, including pictures, letters, newspapers, details of the trial and other memorial articles related to his life and freedom struggle.

Punjab chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the gallery on Monday. “Tourists will have access to the gallery under an agreement between the departments of industry, commerce and tourism of the Punjab government,” Zaman said, adding that the historical building of Poonch House has been restored to its original form.

“The gallery showcases Bhagat Singh’s struggle for independence,” he said.

Pakistan’s Punjab archives department in 2018 for the first time had displayed some records of the freedom fighter’s case file, including his execution certificate, letters, photographs and newspaper clippings and other material.

Singh, 23, was hanged by British rulers in Lahore on March 23, 1931, after being tried under charges for hatching a conspiracy against the colonial government.

The record also contains a petition of his father, Sardar Kishan Singh, against the death sentence of his son and the certificate/execution of his death in Lahore district jail by the superintendent of jail dated March 23, 1931.

It further includes a petition of Singh for allowing him daily newspapers and books.

The case files contain documents showing how the British India police and agencies had busted the team of Singh comprising around 24 to 25 members from different parts of India and established their links to the Hindustan Socialist Republican Army and the Naujawan Bharat Sabha.

Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi said on Tuesday that since the Punjab government has opened the Baghat Singh Gallery, it should also rename Shadman Chowk (where he was hanged) after him. “We will continue pressing the government for this,” he added.

