Pakistani Rangers vacate watch towers, remove flags: Officials

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, senior officials say the Pakistan Rangers have vacated their watch towers across the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Samba districts. Residents of Nambala area of Rajouri district outside a bunker on Wednesday. (ANI)

“Pakistan Rangers have vacated their watch towers and removed flags from them,” said officials privy to the developments.

Also Read: PM Modi's big message on Pahalgam attack: ‘Forces free to decide when, how to hit back’

A watch tower generally accommodates four to five soldiers.

“Being close to the border and on a height, these watch towers are in the direct line of fire and can be easily blown up. The move indicates Pakistan is fearing punitive action,” the officials added.

Amid a spike in cross-border exchange of small arms fire, villagers in forward areas have been working overtime to harvest wheat crops in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts, officials said.

Also Read: 'Declare war on Pakistan if...': Union minister's 'PoK' demand amid Pahalgam tension

“Pakistani farmers opposite Suchetgarh sector have completed their harvest. However, Indian farmers are still harvesting crops. Combines are being hired for harvesting wheat crops speedily,” said Rohit Choudhary, 34, a resident of RS Pura sector.

“The situation is tense on the border and the villagers are stocking ration, gas cylinders and other essential items,” he added.

Also Read: Pahalgam attack: Nearly 50 tourist spots in Kashmir shut amid security concerns

Sartaj Singh, a resident of Suchetgarh, said, “harvesting is nearing completion. There’s anger and at the same time, concern among the villagers on what the coming few days hold for them,” he added.

Villagers in the forward areas of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts have cleaned bunkers to take refuge during contingencies.

These bunkers were built by the government to protect civilians from cross-border firing.

Zaheer Abbas from Mandi in Poonch district, said, “We have seen how Pakistan targeted civilians during hostilities in the past. We are taking all precautions, including cleaning bunker and stocking ration.”

Mohammad Qasim from Shahpur-Kirni said, “The villagers who live on the LoC bear maximum brunt of firing and shelling. These bunkers provide us shelter during conflict.”

Ram Singh, a resident of Chachwal village in Samba district, said there is an “uneasy calm” in the village.

Jammu region shares around 200km International Border and over 300km LoC with Pakistan.