Pahalgam attack: Nearly 50 tourist spots in Kashmir shut amid security concerns

Nearly 50 public parks and tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly been shut as a precautionary measure in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.(PTI)

Unnamed officials told news agency PTI that gates have been closed at 48 of 87 public parks and gardens in Kashmir because tourists perceive them as a threat.

The closed spots include both well-known and emerging tourist spots such as Dooshpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus Valley, Margan Top, and Tosamaidan.

Though not announced through a formal government order, the closures of these tourist spots have been enforced on the ground, with gates locked and access blocked to several popular destinations.

In the case of several Mughal Gardens in south Kashmir, the doors to these spots have been locked.

The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 persons, mostly tourists, at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort.

With tourism being a key economic pillar in Kashmir, the shutdown is a significant blow, both symbolically and financially. However, officials insist that the safety of locals and visitors remains the top priority.

Tensions between India and Pakistan rise

Tensions between India and Pakistan, nuclear-armed neighbours have increased since the attack, as the Pakistan Army continued its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 28–29, targeting areas opposite the Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector, marking the fifth consecutive day of such firing.

However, the Indian Army said it responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner.

New Delhi and Islamabad have taken a raft of measures against each other since the Kashmir attack.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty - an important river-sharing pact. Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

Rajnath Singh's security review meeting with PM Modi

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to brief him on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the military’s preparedness following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Their 40-minute meeting took place just hours after the Pakistan Army opened fire on several Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

