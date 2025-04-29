After Pahalgam, time to end Pakistan’s duplicity on terrorism

Pahalgam, like Pulwama, will not be forgotten, nor will those behind it be left unpunished. Our nation is still in deep mourning. We are outraged. And the world watches in disbelief. India will not forget. Nor will it forgive. The world saw what happened in Pahalgam. And the world will soon see what happens next: BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam (AP)

As images of chaos, grief, and bloodshed flooded news channels and social media, one thing became starkly evident, that this was not just another terrorist attack in Kashmir’s long-troubled history. It was a statement, an escalation and a deliberate attempt to provoke. It was not an ambush on a convoy or a strategic hit on infrastructure. No ideology, no grievance, no so-called cause justifies such barbarity. India, rightly, has responded with grief, grit, and fury. And I hope there’s more to come.

Pahalgam has added another grim chapter to a long list of wounds. From the 1989 uprising in Kashmir to the 26/11 Mumbai carnage of 2008, or Pulwama in 2019, India has borne the brunt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, responding during the Congress years often with diplomatic notes and dossiers while the perpetrators were celebrated across the border. Let’s not forget how 10 Pakistani terrorists held Mumbai hostage for three days in 2008, turning railway stations, luxury hotels, and cafés into war zones.

That the then-government chose “restraint” was a decision that haunted us for years. But a new India emerged after Pulwama. The Modi government responded with an airstrike deep inside Balakot. The message was clear: India’s pain will have consequences. The Pahalgam attack now tests that very doctrine.

As always, Pakistan’s reflex has been denial. But we have made it clear: Enough is enough. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first public address after the attack, left no ambiguity: “We will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers... Terrorism will not go unpunished.”

Five swift steps have already been taken: Closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing, shutting down a vital people-to-people artery; suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a pact that survived three wars, now reconsidered; expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, ending any pretence of dialogue; and a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani visa-holders to leave.

A global diplomatic offensive, with clear support from Washington, Paris, Tokyo, Canberra, and London has also been mounted. This isn’t a knee-jerk reaction. It is calibrated and delivered in full view of the world. Pakistan finds itself increasingly isolated, diplomatically, economically, and morally.

In another strategic move, India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, racking up a staggering 63 million subscribers, for spreading provocative and communal content. Big names like Dawn News, Geo News, Samaa TV and even prominent journalists such as Asma Shirazi and Umar Cheema found their digital megaphones silenced. This was not just about free speech. This was about war-time propaganda dressed up as journalism. And India has drawn a red line.

Perhaps, the most telling move is the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a symbol of fragile trust since 1960. Revisiting even this sacred pact shows the scale of our anger. This is no longer just about terror, it’s about betrayal. India doesn’t want war. But neither will it offer the other cheek anymore.

The choice of target says it all. This wasn’t a hit on an army unit. It was a massacre of civilians at a tourist spot, aimed at sabotaging Kashmir’s fragile peace. The idea is chillingly simple: If tourists don’t feel safe, Kashmir doesn’t heal. That’s why we cannot, and must not, treat this as just another “incident”. The attack on Pahalgam is an attack on the very idea of India, pluralistic, resilient and unbreakable.

To think that a handful of gunmen could pull this off alone in the face of heavy security would be laughable, if it weren’t so tragic. Intelligence points to cross-border handlers, just like Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama and Mumbai. The denials and “bans” on terror groups are merely Pakistan’s diplomatic gymnastics. Economically on the verge of collapse, struggling for IMF bailouts and snubbed by global investors, Pakistan cannot afford to bankroll terror much longer.

Across India, the response is resolute -- no more patience, no more neighbourly gestures. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the message is clear that terror will not dictate our lives. We must hit back harder than we did in 2019. Even in the Valley, ordinary Kashmiris have risen against this horror because they too seek peace, not bloodshed. And so, India’s response must be double-edged, go after the perpetrators, deep inside where they came from. Islamabad has time and again preferred to be a nursery of terror rather than be a good neighbour. Empty denials won’t wash anymore.

If there’s any shred of strategic wisdom left, Pakistan must dismantle the camps, cut the funding and end the jihad factories. Because its playbook of terror stands exposed. And the world has changed. The Modi government has public opinion on its side. And the global context favours decisive action. This time we cannot afford to blink. Because Pahalgam cannot become just another date for solemn wreaths and candlelight vigils. It must be a turning point.

India will not forget. Nor will it forgive. The world saw what happened in Pahalgam. And the world will soon see what happens next.

Syed Zafar Islam is a spokesperson of the BJP and former member of Parliament. The views expressed here are personal