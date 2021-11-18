Pakhowal Road ROB, RUB project: Damaged sewer line repaired

Ludhiana: Over three weeks after a damaged sewer line turned the under-construction Pakhowal railway under bridge (RUB) project site into a cesspool, the municipal corporation (MC) has finally repaired the damage and construction work is expected to restart in a day or so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also inspected the site on Wednesday morning and asked officials to expedite the project and ensure completion by December 31. The project has been moving at snail’s pace and the damaged sewer line was yet another setback.

The under-construction railway under bridge (RUB) at the Pakhowal road railway crossing - from Pakhowal canal bridge towards Sarabha Nagar - had turned into a pool of filthy sewer water after the chamber of a main sewer line (72-inches wide) was damaged during the construction process in the last week of October.

The main line caters to the dense population residing in Dholewal area, Dugri, Gill Road, and Partap Chowk among other areas. The MC has blamed the railway department for damaging the line.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official, requesting anonymity, said, it took some time to carry out repairs as it was the main line and sewer lines in many areas would have choked if it had been completely closed for repairs. The flow of sewer waste was controlled for repairing the line.

Sabharwal said that both - the MC contractor and the railway department officials have been directed to expedite the construction work and the project should be completed by December 31.

Under this project two RUBs and one ROB is being constructed at Pakhowal road railway crossings under the smart city mission.