Pakhowal Road ROB to be ready by year-end: MC

The municipal corporation (MC) has provided assurance that the much-anticipated Pakhowal Road Railway Over Bridge (ROB) will be completed by the year’s end, following multiple delays.

Construction work of Pakhowal Road ROB in progress in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The project’s work order was originally issued on June 18, 2019, with an anticipated completion date by the end of September 2021. The ROB will facilitate access from the Pakhowal Road bridge to the far end of Pakhowal Road, connecting to Bhai Wala Chowk.

The project’s deadline was extended till Diwali, but work delays prompted a revised completion target of December end.

Multiple alterations caused delay

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated, “Multiple changes in the project have caused delays, but we are committed to finishing the project by year-end.”

According to MC officials, design alterations were responsible for the delays, as obtaining technical approval for these changes took additional time.

Frustrated residents like Sandeep Singh from Sarbha Nagar are feeling the impact of these delays and said, “I have to take the internal road of Gurdev Nagar sometimes or from Shastri Nagar to reach Pakhowal road. It is very difficult to take different roads and most of the time those roads are stuck with traffic all around. I request the authorities concerned to speed up the work as this is causing huge problems to the commuters and business owners as well”.

