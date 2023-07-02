Pakhowal RUB to be open by July end

The Pakhowal under bridge/over bridge project which has missed several deadlines has picked up pace recently as the railway under bridge, which is part of the project, is expected to be opened for commuters by the end of July.

Construction work underway at railway under-bridge in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The officials stated that around 90 percent of the civil work for the railway under-bridge has been completed.

Recently MLA Gurpreet Gogi had announced December 2023 as the fresh deadline for the completion of the project.

The project to construct two railway under bridges (RUBs) and a railway over bridge (ROB) on Pakhowal road at a cost of ₹124 crore under the smart city project was supposed to complete on August 31, 2021. Part two of the RUB was opened for public last year and part one of the project missed several deadlines. The delay in completion cause massive inconvenience for commuters every day who have to take long detours and face traffic jams.

Authorities had recently announced that the Pakhowal ROB/RUB will be completed by August 15, 2023. As major civil work is yet to be done, the project will miss the deadline.

Rahul Verma, a member of the Sambhav Foundation, said that the under-bridge should be opened as soon as possible as the traffic disturbance due to delayed construction is leading to accidents. He added that several shopkeepers and commercial establishments along the stretch are also suffering losses.

Another portion of the Elevated road project to be thrown open

NHAI officials said that the Verka Chowk to Bhai Bala intersection portion of the elevated road on the Ferozepur road will be opened to the public in the last week of July. They added that the work to lay the bitumen layer has been started and will be thrown open for the public after the completion of the ramp.

The elevated road project extending from Samrala Chowk to Octroi on Ferozepur road began in October 2017. While it was supposed to be completed by 2020 initially, the deadline has now been pushed to July 2023

Currently, major construction work is underway at Bharat Nagar Chowk, which is the meeting point of traffic going towards and coming from the bus stand, Ferozepur Road, Mall Road, and Jagraon Bridge, and is the city’s busiest intersection. Owing to congestion due to the construction work, commuters undergo massive inconvenience throughout the day.