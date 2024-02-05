 Pakistan national nabbed from Tarn Taran - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pakistan national nabbed from Tarn Taran

Pakistan national nabbed from Tarn Taran

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Feb 06, 2024 05:54 AM IST

One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note were recovered from the accused, a resident of Kasur in Pakistan

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a 16-year-old Pakistan national near the border fence in an area adjacent to Pallopati village in Tarn Taran district on Monday.

BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the International Border. (iStock)
BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the International Border. (iStock)

One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note were recovered from the accused, a resident of Kasur.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

After a medical examination, the accused was handed over to Khalra Police Station for further investigation about his motive and plans.

BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the International Border.

However, the Pakistan Rangers said that they do not have any missing reports of anyone on their side, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On