Pakistan national nabbed from Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a 16-year-old Pakistan national near the border fence in an area adjacent to Pallopati village in Tarn Taran district on Monday. BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the International Border.

One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note were recovered from the accused, a resident of Kasur.

After a medical examination, the accused was handed over to Khalra Police Station for further investigation about his motive and plans.

BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the International Border.

However, the Pakistan Rangers said that they do not have any missing reports of anyone on their side, officials said.