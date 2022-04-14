Pakistan still trying to disrupt peace in J&K but army on guard: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh

The General Officer Commanding of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Wednesday said that Pakistan was still trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir but the Army was on guard.

Responding to media queries in Rajouri where the Army celebrated Rajouri Day, the general officer refused to comment on the internal situation of Pakistan where Supreme Court had to intervene for the change of guard, the General officer, however, said that the Army was vigilant on the 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC).

“Pakistan’s internal situation and LoC are two different things and I would not like to comment on their internal affairs. The LoC is a duty to guard by the army and we are fully in control of ensuring that no infiltration takes place on the LoC and we do not get impacted by internal situation in Pakistan”, he said.

On recent grenade attacks in Udhampur and Rajouri’s Koteranka, he said, “wherever peace and development get restored, the enemy doesn’t like it and doesn’t feel happy and therefore the enemy tries to disrupt peace and indulges in such act of cowardice”.

“But such sporadic incidents of giving away grenades to someone for throwing it are acts of cowardice. Not much courage is required but if we work as a cohesive unit the enemy will not succeed in its designs. And, those misguided friends will also come back into the mainstream,” he added.

To another query, he said, “Pakistan is still trying to disrupt peace in J&K and will activate its camps on their side of the LoC but we are on guard and we are working on it”.

General Singh said that number of terrorists in launch pads on Pakistan’s side of the LoC was always an assessment.

“None sees them (terrorists) physically. The figures are based on inputs of agencies and they keep changing but I can say that their number has not reached an alarming situation,” he added.

The 16 Corps commander said that drone activities by Pakistan were more on the 198 km long international border than LoC.

“The BSF is dealing with the challenge befittingly,” he said.

Earlier, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, accompanied by Maj Gen Rajeev Puri, GOC, Ace of Spades Division, dignitaries from civil administration and the people of Rajouri paid tributes to the heroes of Rajouri on the occasion of “Rajouri Day”.

Brig NV Nanjundeshwara, Station Commander, Rajouri, DS Sandhu, DIG BSF, Vikas Kundal, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri as well as other civil and military officials also paid tributes to the bravehearts.

