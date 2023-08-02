Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan hockey team arrives in India via Wagah

Pakistan’s national hockey team on Tuesday crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border to take part in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy tournament starting in Chennai on Thursday. Members of Pakistan national hockey team arrive in India ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“18 players of the national hockey team of Pakistan and 10 officials crossed over the zero line on foot. After the completion of their immigration-related paper works at the integrated check post (ICP), Attari, they moved towards the Amritsar airport for their further journey to Chennai via New Delhi,” said Punjab Police’s protocol officer Arun Pal.

He said the Pakistani team members have 15-day visas. “They will take part in the tournament in Chennai from August 3 to 12. After the completion of their tournament, the team will return to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on August 14,” he added.

The fans are looking forward to witnessing intense competition among Asia’s finest hockey teams during this year’s event. The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on August 9.

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was first started as a women’s teams competition in 2010. After the success of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy, the men’s competition was held in 2011 with six top teams in the continent. Till 2013, the ACT was an annual affair. However, from 2016 onwards, the tournament was staged every two years. The 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has secured three titles, winning in 2012 and 2013, and sharing the trophy with India in 2018. On the other hand, India claimed the inaugural title in 2011, and also emerged victorious in 2016 and shared the title with Pakistan in 2018. In the 2021 edition, South Korea was the winning team.

Muhammad Saqlain, head coach of the Pakistan Hockey team, said, “While playing the tournament, we will also extend our hand of friendship.”

“People from both countries have big hearts and treat their guests well,” he said.

The captain, Muhammad Umar Bhutta, said, “We are going to play the tournament from August 3 to 12, and we will try to perform well.”

