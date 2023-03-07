Pak-occupied J&K integral part of India, says LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of India and the commitment made in the Parliament regarding it will soon be fulfilled.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during the inauguration of a special governance camp for displaced families of PoJK at Bhour Camp, Jammu, on Monday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing a gathering in Jammu after inaugurating a special governance camp for displaced persons of PoJK at Bhour Camp, Sinha said, “Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of India. The development of new J&K is incomplete without complete integration of PoJK displaced persons into the mainstream. We are committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all so they can realise their true potential and contribute in the nation building.”

He said his administration will take up with the Centre the issue of over 5,000 displaced families of PoJK, who failed to avail the ‘one-time central assistance’ timely.

“These displaced families have suffered a lot, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood their sufferings and made arrangements for their financial support and settlement. We had started outreach programmes in 2021 for the families living outside the union territory so that no one was left behind in any welfare scheme,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Steps will be taken to regularise the colonies of displaced families,” Sinha said.

Over 21,000 domicile certificates were issued through camps in Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

“Every effort will be made to preserve and promote the culture and traditions of displaced families. Land has already been identified and the construction work will start soon,” the LG said.

Meanwhile, principal secretary, industries and commerce, Prashant Goyal, on Monday inaugurated the first-ever startup leadership conclave at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).

He said the initiative has been a game-changer for the country. “It has provided a platform for upcoming startups and has been instrumental in positioning India among the top performers on the global stage,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JKEDI director Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said, “The startup ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir is growing steadily. The UT is witnessing a sea change.”

Keynote speaker Pyare Zia Khan also talked about his journey from a slum dweller to a successful entrepreneur. The conclave was attended by more than 200 startups and entrepreneurs from various sectors across the UT.