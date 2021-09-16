Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchayat members seeking more financial powers protest outside Punjab CM Capt Amarinder’s Patiala residence
chandigarh news

Panchayat members seeking more financial powers protest outside Punjab CM Capt Amarinder’s Patiala residence

Protesters also ask Amarinder government to increase monthly salary of sarpanches from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. Ravinder Singh, secretary of the union that staged the protest near CM’s house, said they have handed over their demand charter to the Patiala district administration which has fixed their meeting with the Punjab Mandi Board chairman on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Chief minister Amarinder Singh’s hometown Patiala has become a protest hub in the last six months. In this file photo, members of the NSQF Vocational Teachers Union are taking part in a rally in the city. (PTI)

Members of panchayats, including sarpanches, demanding more financial powers to execute development works at village level on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Patiala residence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The protesters, drawn from across Punjab, said they faced obstacles in getting basic works done for want of financial powers.

Gurmeet Singh, state president of the panchayat members’ union, said the villages are backbone of the state’s economy but the government had completely ignored them. “We have to bank on the government to carry even the smallest works. According to the existing rules, the panchayats are allowed to utilise funds to the tune of 25,000 for development purposes on their own. We need the panchayat secretary to sign on the cheque to sanction 1 lakh. We want government to allow sarpanchs to use 1 lakh on their own,” he said.

The union also asked the government to increase the monthly salary of sarpanches from 15,000 to 25,000.

RELATED STORIES

Gurmeet Singh said the government should fix certain deadline for making payments of work carried under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and should allow them to use 40% of the funds allocated under the scheme.

They also demand an insurance cover of 50 lakh and 20 lakh for sarpanchs and panchayat members.

Ravinder Singh, secretary of the union, said they have handed over their demand charter to the district administration which has fixed their meeting with the Punjab Mandi Board chairman on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alert sounded in Punjab’s cotton belt after pink bollworm attack in Haryana

Ameer Singh elected Pakistan gurdwara body president

Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu inaugurates 50-bed hospital in Moga

Covid: Nine more test positive in Chandigarh tricity
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP