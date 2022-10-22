Panchayat poll nominees need not submit police verification, domicile: State election commission

With the filing of nominations for the second phase of the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) beginning on Friday, Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the candidates are not required to submit police verification and domicile certificates along with their documents.

In the second phase, the polling will be held in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat districts on November 9 for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members, while polling for sarpanch and panch will be held on November 12.

The candidates will only have to submit a self-attested affidavit, in which all the criminal cases against them will have to be mentioned. The nomination can be filled on the basis of said conditions.

Singh said that the candidates contesting for panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti and zila parishad members are not required to submit the domicile certificate along with the nomination papers.

The name of the candidate contesting in the election is required to be registered in the voter list of the concerned panchayat, panchayat samiti or zila parishad.

The commission has now made it clear that the person filing the nomination form should not have any outstanding loan or bills against his own name.

There are a total 48,67,132 voters (25,89,270 males, 22,77,795 females and 67 others) in nine districts going for the polls in the second phase.

There are a total 5,963 polling stations in these districts, out of which 976 are sensitive and 1,023 are hypersensitive.

He informed that there are a total 57 blocks in these nine districts. Out of these, elections will be held for 2,683 sarpanch posts, 25,655 for panch, 1,244 for panchayat samiti and 158 zila parishad members.