Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: 1 more held for defrauding 83-year-old in ‘digital arrest’ scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 03:06 am IST

The arrest follows a complaint filed by a Sector-16 resident on January 16; the victim alleged that he was contacted via a WhatsApp call on January 16, 2025, by a scammer posing as a police officer from Hyderabad

The cybercrime police have arrested the third accused in a “digital arrest” scam that defrauded an 83-year-old man of 57.90 lakh. The accused, identified as Birbal, alias Sunil, was arrested from Churu, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

Over three days, the scammers tricked him into transferring <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57.90 lakh from his bank accounts. (HT Photo for representation)
Over three days, the scammers tricked him into transferring 57.90 lakh from his bank accounts. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrest follows a complaint filed by a Sector-16 resident on January 16. The victim alleged that he was contacted via a WhatsApp call on January 16, 2025, by a scammer posing as a police officer from Hyderabad. The fraudster falsely claimed the victim was involved in a serious money laundering case.

The victim was then “digitally arrested” via a video call, threatened, and forced to stay on camera. Over three days, the scammers tricked him into transferring 57.90 lakh from his bank accounts.

The accused was taken on a six-day police remand to aid the investigation. Police had previously arrested two other accused identified as Manish and Amit from Hisar on July 29, and Birbal’s arrest was based on the information gathered from them.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 1 more held for defrauding 83-year-old in ‘digital arrest’ scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On