Panchkula: 2 held for duping ex-servicemen of 2.5 crore in investment fraud

In the first case, police arrested Harjot Singh, alias Samar, from Ludhiana as the second accused in a case involving the duping of a 80-year-old retired army colonel of ₹2.34 crore
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, district police have arrested two individuals involved in two separate cases of cyber frauds targeting ex-army personnel.
In the first case, police arrested Harjot Singh, alias Samar, from Ludhiana as the second accused in a case involving the duping of a 80-year-old retired army colonel of ₹2.34 crore. The colonel was contacted on WhatsApp and promised high returns. Harjot, who also faces cyber fraud charges in Gurugram and Ludhiana, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to a two-day police remand. Another accused, Govind Singh Randhawa, had been arrested earlier.
In the second case, police arrested Mahendra Chaudhary for swindling a 60-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant of ₹31.05 lakh. According to the complaint, the victim was similarly lured into a WhatsApp group by an individual posing as a stock market teacher, who promised him quick profits. The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded to six-day police custody.