Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: 2 held for duping ex-servicemen of 2.5 crore in investment fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 06:30 am IST

In the first case, police arrested Harjot Singh, alias Samar, from Ludhiana as the second accused in a case involving the duping of a 80-year-old retired army colonel of ₹2.34 crore

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, district police have arrested two individuals involved in two separate cases of cyber frauds targeting ex-army personnel.

The colonel was contacted on WhatsApp and promised high returns. (HT Photo for representation)
The colonel was contacted on WhatsApp and promised high returns. (HT Photo for representation)

In the first case, police arrested Harjot Singh, alias Samar, from Ludhiana as the second accused in a case involving the duping of a 80-year-old retired army colonel of 2.34 crore. The colonel was contacted on WhatsApp and promised high returns. Harjot, who also faces cyber fraud charges in Gurugram and Ludhiana, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to a two-day police remand. Another accused, Govind Singh Randhawa, had been arrested earlier.

In the second case, police arrested Mahendra Chaudhary for swindling a 60-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant of 31.05 lakh. According to the complaint, the victim was similarly lured into a WhatsApp group by an individual posing as a stock market teacher, who promised him quick profits. The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded to six-day police custody.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 2 held for duping ex-servicemen of 2.5 crore in investment fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On