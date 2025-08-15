Panchkula: 2 held for duping ex-servicemen of 2.5 crore in investment fraud

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, district police have arrested two individuals involved in two separate cases of cyber frauds targeting ex-army personnel. The colonel was contacted on WhatsApp and promised high returns. (HT Photo for representation)

In the first case, police arrested Harjot Singh, alias Samar, from Ludhiana as the second accused in a case involving the duping of a 80-year-old retired army colonel of ₹2.34 crore. The colonel was contacted on WhatsApp and promised high returns. Harjot, who also faces cyber fraud charges in Gurugram and Ludhiana, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to a two-day police remand. Another accused, Govind Singh Randhawa, had been arrested earlier.

In the second case, police arrested Mahendra Chaudhary for swindling a 60-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant of ₹31.05 lakh. According to the complaint, the victim was similarly lured into a WhatsApp group by an individual posing as a stock market teacher, who promised him quick profits. The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded to six-day police custody.