Panchkula: 2 students with gang links arrested for jewellery store staffer’s abduction, robbery

A day after a jewellery store employee was abducted and robbed at knifepoint, two students allegedly linked to the Rohit Godara gang were arrested after a police encounter near Alipur in the Industrial Area around 5.30 am on Wednesday.

Investigators at the encounter site near Alipur in the Industrial Area, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as Yogesh Kumar of Bhiwani, who is pursuing a diploma course, and Deepesh Kumar, a Class-12 student of Charkhi Dadri, allegedly opened fire when a crime branch team attempted to nab them following a tip-off. Police said the duo was asked to surrender but instead fired at the team. The police retaliated and shot the accused in their legs. The duo has been admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

Victim Manjinder Singh, 34, a resident of Pinjore, had told police that he was returning home after refuelling his scooter at the HMT petrol pump around 5.45 pm on Monday when a black Scorpio stopped near him close to a temple. The occupants first asked for directions before forcing him into the SUV at knifepoint.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the accused drove towards the highway, crossing the Chandimandir and Barwala toll plazas, while threatening the victim. They allegedly robbed him of ₹12,000 cash and his mobile phone and used the phone to carry out multiple online transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the accused drove towards the highway, crossing the Chandimandir and Barwala toll plazas, while threatening the victim. They allegedly robbed him of ₹12,000 cash and his mobile phone and used the phone to carry out multiple online transactions. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said the accused purchased fuel worth ₹1,950 and transferred ₹2,950 from the victim’s account to a petrol pump employee in exchange for cash of the same amount. After driving around several locations, they abandoned Singh near Barwala Anaj Mandi and fled.

Police said CCTV footage from the Chandimandir and Barwala toll plazas was examined during the investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh said preliminary investigation revealed that both Deepesh and Yogesh have criminal antecedents. Deepesh is involved in kidnapping and assault cases, while Yogesh faces cases under organised crime and Arms Act provisions in Gurugram. Police said Yogesh allegedly supplied weapons and is associated with the Godara gang.

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Police recovered a .32-bore pistol, two live cartridges and the Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the crime. The vehicle had reportedly been rented by the accused from an acquaintance.

Earlier, the crime branch-19 team had arrested two other accused, Viren and Ashish, both residents of Charkhi Dadri, from Sector 19, Industrial Area, Phase I, on Tuesday. The duo has been remanded to two days of police custody. Yogesh and Deepesh will be taken into police remand after being discharged from hospital, police said.

The case has been registered under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping), 309(4) (robbery), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).