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Panchkula: After missing 3 deadlines, HSVP issues fresh tender worth 65L for Sector-24 park

The work includes construction of road and parking, painting of the boundary wall and grills, and providing and laying chequered tiles on footpaths, the selected agency will be given 100 days

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 08:04:01 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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After missing three deadlines and coming under the scanner following chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s order to probe the utilisation of 22 crore spent on the project so far, construction of the 35-crore multi-featured park in Sector 24 has picked up pace.

The multi-featured park, once completed, will be the largest recreational park of its kind in Panchkula and is expected to primarily benefit residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors. (HT File)
The multi-featured park, once completed, will be the largest recreational park of its kind in Panchkula and is expected to primarily benefit residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors. (HT File)

To complete the remaining infrastructure works, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has floated a fresh tender worth 65.62 lakh. The work includes construction of road and parking, painting of the boundary wall and grills, and providing and laying chequered tiles on footpaths.

Officials said the contract is likely to be awarded by the third week of August. The selected agency will be given 100 days to complete the work, making the end of November the likely deadline for this phase.

According to HSVP officials, the park is expected to take its final shape within the next six months before its formal inauguration.

The multi-featured park, once completed, will be the largest recreational park of its kind in Panchkula and is expected to primarily benefit residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors.

While several attractions have been completed, work on key components is still underway. Horticulture work, including plantation and landscaping, is also underway.

Earlier, HSVP awarded a 7.36-crore contract for the cuckoo clock and musical fountain. In February this year, it floated another 6.01-crore tender for horticulture works, including gazebos, machans, bridges, canopies, waterfalls and themed landscaping.

Once completed, the park will feature a 1.25-km jogging track, meditation garden, skating rink, open-air theatre, café, musical and surprise fountains, cascading waterfalls, a dedicated foot overbridge and ramps for differently-abled visitors.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: After missing 3 deadlines, HSVP issues fresh tender worth ₹65L for Sector-24 park
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