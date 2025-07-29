Panchkula: 4th accused lands in police in 1.7cr stock market fraud

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the cyber police on Sunday have arrested the fourth accused of duping a man of ₹1.75 crore through a sophisticated online scam involving stock market investment. The arrested accused has been identified as Tejender Pal Singh from Civil Line, Sirsa. He was produced in court on Monday and taken on a one-day police remand. Falling for the deception, the complainant invested a large sum, ultimately losing approximately ₹ 1.75 crore. (HT photo fro representation)

The action came on a complaint filed by a Sector 12-A resident on July 31, 2024. The complainant alleged that, on July 5, he saw an advertisement related to the stock market investment on Facebook and liked it. Subsequently, he received a link via WhatsApp, which enticed him with promises of double profits by investing in the stock market. Falling for the deception, the complainant invested a large sum, ultimately losing approximately ₹1.75 crore.

During the initial investigation, police arrested two accused, Krishan Kumar from Tukawali village, and Subhash from Jamal village, both from Sirsa district on December 16, 2024. Following leads received during investigation, the police on July 11, 2025, apprehended the third accused, Sanjay Kumar alias Boxer from Tarkawali village of Sirsa district.

Given the gravity of the complaint, a case was registered at the cyber crime police station, under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 336(3) (forgery for purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).