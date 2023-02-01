Panchkula: 5-yr jail awarded to man who snatched Pinjore couple’s 2 lakh

A man who had snatched a Pinjore couple’s bag containing ₹2 lakh in March 2022 has been sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The court held the accused, Aakash of Surajpur, Panchkula, guilty under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per case files, the couple, Deena Nath and Satya Devi, had withdrawn ₹2 lakh from Punjab National Bank, Pinjore, around 10.30 am on March 21, 2022.

As they started walking back home, a youth started tailing them and on reaching a deserted street in Saini Mohalla, snatched their bag. After they raised the alarm, a neighbour chased the snatcher on a scooter and caught him.

Following this, police were alerted and the accused were booked for snatching.

“Having regard to the stringent provision of law in view of the gravity of offence; antecedents of the convict and the submissions made by him while hearing on quantum of sentence, the convict is hereby sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of five years,” the court observed, while also imposing a fine of ₹25,000 on him.