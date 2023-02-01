Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: 5-yr jail awarded to man who snatched Pinjore couple’s 2 lakh

Panchkula: 5-yr jail awarded to man who snatched Pinjore couple’s 2 lakh

Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The court held the accused, Aakash of Surajpur, Panchkula, guilty under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A man who had snatched a Pinjore couple’s bag containing 2 lakh in March 2022 has been sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

As per case files, the couple, Deena Nath and Satya Devi, had withdrawn 2 lakh from Punjab National Bank, Pinjore, around 10.30 am on March 21, 2022.

As they started walking back home, a youth started tailing them and on reaching a deserted street in Saini Mohalla, snatched their bag. After they raised the alarm, a neighbour chased the snatcher on a scooter and caught him.

Following this, police were alerted and the accused were booked for snatching.

“Having regard to the stringent provision of law in view of the gravity of offence; antecedents of the convict and the submissions made by him while hearing on quantum of sentence, the convict is hereby sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of five years,” the court observed, while also imposing a fine of 25,000 on him.

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
