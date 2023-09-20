Panchkula: 93 lakh compensation awarded to kin of constable killed in road mishap

Nearly three years after the death Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) Jeet Ram, 34, in a collision of two trucks in Panchkula, motor accidents claims tribunal (MACT) has awarded ₹93.30 lakh compensation to his kin. The amount of compensation is to be paid with 6% interest applicable from July 2020 till its realisation to the kin of the deceased. Jeet Ram was survived by his wife, three minor children and his aged mother, who will get the compensation.

Jeet Ram was posted as a constable with CRPF, Gaya, Bihar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tribunal, presided over by additional district and sessions judge Praveen Kumar Lal, directed the owner, Jaggi of Bhabhat, and insurer, The New India Assurance Company, of the truck to “jointly” pay the compensation.

What transpired

Jeet Ram was posted as a constable with CRPF, Gaya, Bihar. After reaching to Ambala on train on June 21, 2020, he took a lift from his cousin Prakash Chand from Ambala railway station. Chand was on his way to Dhana village in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, in a truck loaded with stabilisers.

Jeet Ram was sitting in the driver cabin. When they reached a flyover near Sector 21, a speeding Eicher Galaxi bearing Mohali registration number came from the opposite side and collied with their vehicle. The duo, injured in the accident, were rushed to General Hospital, Sector 6, where Jeet Ram was declared dead. The police had registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on complaint of Prakash Chand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No accident took place: Owner

Driver and owner of the Eicher Galaxi, Jaggi, sought dismissal of the claim, arguing that no accident occurred with his vehicle.

The New India Assurance Company contended that the accident occurred on account of contributory negligence of the drivers of both vehicles involved. After hearing arguments of all parties, the court awarded the compensation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.