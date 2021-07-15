Panchkula: Admn to involve community in road safety initiatives

The district administration has decided to ensure community involvement in various road safety initiatives and to form a team of volunteers to assist departments concerned.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that along with the police, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), department of public works (building and roads), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the municipal corporation, it was also the responsibility of every citizen to actively contribute towards road safety.

“Any resident who intends to work as a volunteer could give his name in the office of Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Panchkula. The road safety volunteers will also be invited to the meetings of the District Road Safety Committee. Their suggestions on further improving road safety in the district will be duly considered,” he added.

The volunteers would be entrusted with the task of making people aware of traffic rules through awareness programmes and campaigns from time to time. Apart from this, they would also assist the traffic police in road traffic management by way of moral policing.

Identify accident-prone spots

In view of the ongoing monsoon season, the DC has directed the road construction agencies to identify accident-prone sites and black spots so that speed breakers and arrangements for adequate lighting could be made.

Directions have also been issued that repair of roads damaged due to rain in the district be started at the earliest.

Meanwhile, with the state government deciding to open schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, the DC has directed the RTA to conduct checking of school buses for the safety of students.