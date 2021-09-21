Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: All testing positive for Covid to be hospitalised

Amid a gradual increase in Covid cases in September, the Panchkula health department has made it mandatory for all those infected with the virus to be hospitalised
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:52 AM IST
No one will be allowed home isolation after testing positive for Covid in Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

Amid a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in September, the Panchkula health department has made it mandatory for all Covid-19 patients to be hospitalised.

“No one will be allowed home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. The patients will have to stay in government or private hospitals,” said Dr Mukta Kumar, civil medical officer, Panchkula.

Panchkula recorded seven Covid-19 cases in the first week of September. The number went up to nine in the second week, while 13 cases haves surfaced in the third week so far with still a day to go. In comparison to 45 cases in August, 29 have surfaced this month so far. Meanwhile, no fatality has been recorded in September.

In the panel of private hospitals, there are three: Alchemist, Ojas and Paras. Rates are as decided by the Haryana government.

“People should co-operate and not be afraid of hospitalisation. You will recover quicker in hospitals. This is being done to ensure the virus doesn’t spread at a fast pace,” said Dr Kumar.

