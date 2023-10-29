Panchkula: Animal skeletons, hides found in Mansa Devi Complex, FIR lodged

Police have booked a man for illegal animal slaughter after a large number of cattle skeletons and hides were found in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) on Saturday.

Police registered a case under Sections 295-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Cow Slaughter Act at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. (iStock)

Police were alerted by Ward Number 1 councillor Narinder Lubana. He complained that some people were illegally slaughtering cattle and skinning them for sale near the BJP office in Sector 3, MDC.

When he reached the spot after getting information, he spotted five men engaged in the illegal activity, but they fled on spotting him and his associates. There, they found skeletons and hides of around 700 cattle, he claimed.

A Mahindra Bolero pick-up car, bearing a Haryana registration number, was found at the spot. It is owned by one Jagtar Singh.

Lubana said as per municipal records, Jagtar Singh was allotted the tender to lift animal carcasses in 2001, but the contract was not renewed due to a pending inquiry. Currently, the tender is not allotted to anyone.

But Jagtar had been lifting carcasses of cows and buffaloes from Saketri, Bhaisa Tibba, Barwala and other areas of Panchkula, and skinning them for sale.

He further alleged that even live animals were being slaughtered in the area for their hide, adding that the illegal practice had even hurt religious sentiments.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Cow Slaughter Act at the MDC police station. No arrest has been made so far.

