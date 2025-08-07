Panchkula: Apple grower from Shimla, newly wed man from UP killed in mishaps

Two persons were killed in road mishaps in Panchkula in the last 24 hours, police said. In the second incident, a 22-year-old biker died after a pickup van hit him on the Sukhomajri bypass in Pinjore on Wednesday afternoon. (HT File)

In the first incident, a 52-year-old man, who had arrived with a truckload of apples from Shimla, died after being struck by a motorcycle near the local apple, fruit, and vegetable market in Pinjore on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Vinod Kumar, had got off an autorickshaw and was crossing the road to get to the apple market when a 31-year-old biker from Kalka hit him.

Kumar suffered injuries to the head, ribs, and leg and was rushed to the Sector-6 civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The biker also sustained injuries and was briefly hospitalised.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Roshan Lal of the Pinjore police station confirmed that a case has been registered against the motorcyclist under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kumar is survived by his wife and two children.

In the second incident, a 22-year-old biker died after a pickup van hit him on the Sukhomajri bypass in Pinjore on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Deepak Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot as his head was crushed under the wheels of the pickup van. The driver sped away after the incident, eyewitnesses said.

As per information, the victim had got married just a month-and-a-half ago. Police say they have identified the accused driver, a resident of Pinjore, and will arrest him soon. A case has been registered, and Deepak’s body will be handed over to his family on Thursday after a post-mortem.