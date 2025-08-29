Panchkula: Bail denied to man accused of burning child with cigarette

A court of additional sessions judge has dismissed the bail application of a Panchkula resident arrested for allegedly burning a three-year-old child with a cigarette or lighter. The 38-year-old accused Govinda was apprehended on January 30, following a police investigation into a case registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the bail hearing, the public prosecutor argued that Govinda’s release could jeopardise the investigation, as he lives in the same colony as the victim and could intimidate witnesses. (HT Photo for representation)

The case came to light on January 20 when police received information that a child had been burned. The child’s mother told police that on January 9, Govinda, a neighbour, took her son to play. He returned the child an hour later with an injury to his lower back covered with tape. When confronted, Govinda allegedly admitted to burning the child while drunk and threatened the family with a knife, warning them not to go to the police or a government hospital.

The family, fearing for their safety, initially sought treatment from a local doctor. However, as the child’s condition worsened, they took him to civil hospital. The police were then notified, and a case was registered.

During the bail hearing, the public prosecutor argued that Govinda’s release could jeopardise the investigation, as he lives in the same colony as the victim and could intimidate witnesses. The prosecution also cited five other cases registered against the accused between 2010 and 2018, including charges of obstructing public servants, theft, robbery, and offenses under the NDPS Act. Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the accused’s criminal history, the court dismissed the bail application.