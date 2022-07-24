Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula boy dies after being hit by speeding vehicle

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the police station, Sector 5, after a Panchkula boy was run over by a speeding vehicle. (HT File)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 17-year-old boy from Panchkula died after a speeding vehicle coming from Pinjore side hit him on National Highway 7 on Saturday.

Ramkishan, 45, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, said an unknown vehicle hit his younger son Amit on Saturday.

“Amit was a student of Hans Raj School. Today at 12.30, he was going to Sector 3 to play. As he was crossing the highway, a speeding vehicle coming from the Pinjore side hit him and sped away,” Ramkishan stated in the FIR.

Amit suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the police station, Sector 5.

